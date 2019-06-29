Bus delays to live train status, 5 Google Maps features you may have missed

Google Maps is possibly one of the most useful apps available. Google regularly adds new features to improve user experience on Maps.

Google recently added a bunch of new features on Maps which range from user safety, speed cameras, bus and train delays and more. We take a look at five of the latest Google Maps features. If you’re an avid Google Maps user, you should be aware of these new features.

Speed limits

Earlier this year, Google added local speed limits on Maps. Drivers can check what the speed limit is for the road they’re driving on. Adding to this, Google also started showing a live speedometer on Maps. This feature can be turned on and off from Navigation Settings under the Settings menu. Google hasn’t announced this feature but users have reported seeing it in various countries including India.

Report speed traps, accidents

Google Maps already shows speed camera icons and accidents on Maps. However, data isn’t accurate all the time and there are delays. To solve this Google rolled out ‘Add a report’ feature to Maps earlier this March. This feature lets users add crash and mobile speed camera reports on Google Maps. Note that this feature will pop up only when the navigation on Google Maps starts.

Stay Safer

The most recent feature on Google Maps is ‘Stay Safer’ which is exclusive for India. As the name suggests, this feature will be helpful for commuters taking auto rickshaws and cabs. Stay Safer on Google Maps alerts users if the driver is going off-route from the designated route. If the driver deviates 0.5 km from the route selected by Google Maps, the user will be alerted through a buzz on the phone.

This feature can be turned on by selecting ‘Stay Safer’ and ‘Get off-route alerts’. Users can also share their live trip status directly from the app.

Bus delays and crowdedness

Google Maps already shows bus routes and timings. It is now adding live traffic delays for buses. Through this feature Google Maps users will be able to see how late the bus is, and duration of the delay based on real-time traffic conditions. Google Maps will also show the exact location of the bus delays.

Along with this feature, Google also announced it will show how crowded your public transportation is. Transit crowdedness predictions will show users how crowded their bus, train or subway is.

Live train status

Adding to its live status updates for public transportation, Google introduced live train status for Indian Railways. Once users add their start and drop points on Google Maps, it will show the list of trains available to take between the routes. Google Maps will also indicate users if and which trains are delayed.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 13:26 IST