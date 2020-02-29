Buying a smartphone with AMOLED screen under Rs 20,000? Check out this list

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:23 IST

While some buyers have the processor and RAM as their choosing criteria, some have cameras or even the battery performance. However, the screen also plays an importance when it comes to buying handsets. And in today’s date nothing but AMOLED screens matter the most. While the best ones can be found in premium Samsung Galaxy and other phones, there are some featuring AMOLED screens in the ‘budget’ segment as well. We are talking about smartphones available under Rs 20,000 in India. So, we have compiled a list so you don’t have to. The list includes smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo and of course, Samsung. Check it out.

Oppo F15 – Rs 19,900

Oppo F15 is the company’s newest smartphone in the portfolio that features an AMOLED 6.4-inch screen with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and 408ppi. Some other features include MediaTek MTK MT6771V processor, 8GB RAM and 4000mAh battery. It also has 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras along with a 16MP front camera.

Vivo S1 Pro – Rs 19,990

Vivo’s S1 Pro comes close to Oppo’s F15 in terms of price. It also features a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution among other features. Key highlights of the device are 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera setup with 32MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 8GB RAM, 128G inbuilt storage and 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 – Rs 15,990

Samsung has just launched its new smartphone, Galaxy M31 that has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U display with 420nits peak brightness. It is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. Backed by a 6000mAH battery, the smartphone features 64MP+5MP+8MP+Depth sensor at the back while at the front there is a 32MP sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 – Rs 19,999 (base model)

If you are a Xiaomi fan, the only worth it smartphone with AMOLED screen you can buy under Rs 20,000 is the Redmi K20. The handset has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 600nits peak display. Other specifications that you get here include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. At the back there are three cameras consisting of 48MP+8MP+13MP sensors alongside a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Realme X2 – Rs 16,999

The best Realme smartphone that you can get with Super AMOLED screen right now is the Realme X2. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 91.9% screen to body ratio. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB inbuilt storage options. It is also backed by a 4000mAh battery and has a quad-cam rear setup including a 64MP+8MP+Macro+Portrait sensors in addition to a 32MP front-facing camera.