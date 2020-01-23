Bye bye childhood: Tetris mobile games are leaving Android, iOS in April

tech

EA had brought a piece of our childhood back to the smartphones with Tetris and Tetris Blitz but now both these games are going to leave Android and iOS in April. According to reports, both the games will disappear from the platforms on April 21 and you will no longer be able to play them even if you have the game downloaded on your device.

True Tetris lovers have argued that touchscreens are not the best medium for this classic puzzle game but EA did good with both Tetris and Tetris Blitz when it came to altering it to work for smartphones. EA’s smartphone offerings for Tetris looked dated as compared to the Tetris Effect that was released for PS4 in 2018, however, both the games worked.

While EA is probably not going to release a follow-up Tetris game of its own, there is still hope. N3TWORK had announced their mobile take on the classic puzzle in the form of Tetris Royale and this will probably replace the two versions we have for now.

The Tetris Royale is a 100-player battle royale game similar to Nintendo Switch’s Tetris 99. However, besides the multiplayer mode, Tetris Royale is also expected to include more traditional solo modes as well.