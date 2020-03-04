ByteDance launches music streaming app Resso in India

tech

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance launched its music streaming app ‘Resso’ in India. Resso is touted as the world’s first social music streaming app with features like vibes, comments and lyric quotes.

Resso can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. Resso is available for free but users can get the paid version at Rs 99 per month on Android and Rs 119 on iOS. The paid version of Resso comes with features like offline downloads, unlimited skips and high-quality audio.

Resso has a TikTok-like interface where users can swipe up to skip to the next song. It also has interactive features like the heart icon, comments section and share tool as seen on TikTok. Possibly the most unique feature of Resso is background video which it calls ‘vibes’. These are essentially six-second videos which play in loops. Users can choose among the available list of vibes and even upload themselves.

Real-time lyrics similar to what Apple Music offers, will also play along with the video. Users can also share these lyrics as quotes by choosing the exact lines from the song. These ‘lyric quotes’ can go up on platforms like Instagram Stories with a direct share tool available on Resso.

There’s also an explore tab with songs categorised on genres, playlists and top charts. Essentially, Resso is like TikTok but for streaming music. Nevertheless, Resso will be competeing with music streaming players like Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn and Apple Music in India.

For content, Resso has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Times Music, Tips, Venus, Shemaroo. It has also landed deals with regional music labels like Speed Records, Anand Audio, Lahiri Music, Divo, Muzik 247.