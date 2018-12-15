Call of Duty: Legends of War launches on Android: How to download, features and more

Android gamers are in for a treat as a new Call of Duty game launches on the platform. Call of Duty: Legends of War is currently available in alpha version for Android smartphones in select markets.

Call of Duty: Legends of War for Android is being developed by Activision and Tencent Games, the company behind PUBG Mobile. According to a report by Dexerto, the smartphone game is already available for users in Australia via Google Play Store.

Call of Duty: Legends of War also has a Facebook page where it shows the game’s trailer and details its features. The developers mention that they will add additional content to the game and fix bugs as well while on its alpha stage. There is no word on a global release for Call of Duty: Legends of War as yet, but interested users can download the APK version of the game.

Call of Duty: Legends of War - Features

The First-Person Shooter (FPS) game comes with two modes – multiplayer and zombies. In multiplayer players can get into a 5x5 PvP battle with different modes like Team Deathmatch and Frontline. The zombies mode will be a PvE battle which can be played solo or with your teammates.

Call of Duty: Legends of War will feature iconic characters like Captain Price from Modern Warfare, and Overlord from Ghosts Ghosts. Players can also customise their characters by earning perks, weapons, skills and equipment from Supply Drops. The game will also be equipped with popular Call of Duty maps like Nuketown, Crash and Hijacked.

In terms of graphics and game controls, the developers promise “revolutionary FPS controls built from the ground up for mobile devices”. Call of Duty: Legends of War features console-quality graphics along with 3D graphics. Players will also be able to customise Heads Up Display (HUD) and settings.

