Call of Duty Mobile beginners, Activision VP Mobile Chris Plummer has some cool tips for you

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:55 IST

Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile is the new gaming sensation. Launched worldwide on October 1, Call of Duty: Mobile’s first-month performance has broken rival PUBG Mobile and Fortnite records in the mobile shooter genre. According to recent Sensor Tower data, CoD Mobile has gone past 148 million downloads in the first month, better than PUBG Mobile (60.7 million) and Fortnite (35.0 million).

If you haven’t gotten started with Call of Duty: Mobile yet, Activision’s VP Mobile Chris Plummer has some cool tips for you.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Plummer said, “For new players, I always recommend experimenting with the controls for several matches before settling on one to stick with. A lot of effort was put into making the controls adaptable to different player types. Once you have a main control scheme you like, you can then customize the button layouts a bit further to really fine tune it for your grip.”

“A couple of other key things to know when starting out is to always open your inbox to collect gifts and prizes and also be sure to upgrade you weapons so you can apply new attachments to them, like scopes and heavy penetration rounds. Upgrades are all done from the Loadout menu,” he added.

Plummer also said that CoD Mobile users should play matches with their friends. “My last tip is to invite your friends to play so you can play matches together and gift each other. It’s always more fun with friends,” he said.

CoD Mobile’s popularity in India

India has been one of the biggest contributors to CoD Mobile’s growth. According to Sensor Tower, CoD Mobile saw the second-highest download in India (13.7 million) followed by the US (17.3 million) in the first week of the launch.

Plummer revealed that the company had seen a lot of interest from users in India when the game was under testing.

“This helped us ensure the network quality would be strong in India and we wanted to make sure the players in India stayed engaged and enthusiastic, but we didn’t know how popular it would be until after we launched globally. It makes us happy to see a large and thriving community of Call of Duty Mobile players in India,” he added.