Call of Duty Mobile: Big feature of PUBG Mobile rival revealed a day before launch

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:39 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile is set to roll out on October 1. A day before the official roll-out of the latest PUBG Mobile rival, a big feature of the game has been revealed. Call of Duty: Mobile will also support controllers as well.

According to charliintel via gamerant, Call of Duty: Mobile could support PS4 controllers to play the new game. The new feature has been spotted in a test version of iOS and Android after the recent update. A new feature in Settings allows users to get started with Call of Duty: Mobile. For instance, X button lets you reload/interact while Y button lets you change weapon. The feature, if it makes way to the stable version, will appeal to the regular gamers who prefer controllers over the smartphone touchscreens.

It is worth noting that Apple’s latest iOS 13 update brings Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support. Call of Duty: Mobile could very well be one of the first iOS games to make most of the latest update.

Call of Duty: Mobile is set to launch on October 1. The game is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.0 and later. The game, however, will not be available on older Apple devices such as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPod Touch. For Android, Call of Duty: Mobile will run on Android 2.3.7 and above and phones with at least 2GB of RAM.

Apart from a feature-rich multiplayer combat, Call of Duty: Mobile will also offer a PUBG Mobile-like battle royale mode. According to COD Mobile, the game will allow up to 100 players to fight in a map.

