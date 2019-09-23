Call of Duty Mobile coming soon: PUBG Mobile, other top battle royale games you can play right now

tech

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Long-awaited Call of Duty: Mobile is set to roll out for Android and iOS users on October 1. The free-to-play mobile game comes with iconic characters from Call of Duty series. There’s a lot of buzz around Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode where gamers enter a map and survive the challenges to be the last-man standing.

Ahead of the Call of Duty: Mobile launch, let’s take a look at the top battle royale games.

PUBG Mobile

The most popular battle royale game in India is PUBG Mobile. You can choose to play solo or with your team. PUBG Mobile supports up to 100 player battles. The game has various maps and keeps refreshing the game with different seasons and new characters. There’s also a PUBG Mobile light for low-end Android smartphones.

Fortnite

Just like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite is insanely popular in the West. Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play and features 100 player PvP mode as well. Fortnite keeps the game interesting with different seasons. You can play the game on your PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends

Unlike PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, Apex Legends isn’t available for smartphones yet. The game, however, is quite popular. It had clocked in 25 million within a week of its official launch on February 5. Said to be a remake of Titanfall, Apex Legends offers different set of characters to start the game. Each characters have different attributes.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale isn’t as intense as the games mentioned above. It has a tinier map with up to 32 players support. You can play the game in third-person perspective. It’s quite colourful while animations are very basic. Nonetheless it’s fun and easy to play.

Creative Destruction

The game is quite similar to Fortnite. Animations aren’t as impressive as PUBG Mobile or Fortnite. The game, however, runs pretty smooth on mid-range and budget phones. Creative Destruction has overall 4.2 rating on Google Play store with more than 10 million downloads.

Honourable mentions

You can also try other battle royale games such as Knives Out and Garena Free Fire.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 15:15 IST