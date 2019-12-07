Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months

tech

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 07:37 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile has reaped nearly $87 million in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months.

The game picked up nearly 21 million installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in October, revealed analytics firm Sensor Tower recently.

As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 per cent of all downloads. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 per cent, and Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 per cent.

Google Play generated the majority of downloads over 89 million, or 52 per cent. The iOS version, meanwhile, accumulated nearly 83 million downloads, or 48 per cent.

In the game, up to 100 users fight for survival in a map designed for the mobile title, featuring locations from across Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams. Players can battle across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter and tactical raft, while finding and equipping gear and weapons that span the series.

Recently, on both Android and iOS, Call of Duty Mobile released a mega update that brings in the much-awaited zombie mode. The zombie mode is available as a separate gameplay mode and the content is slightly different from what we have seen in PUBG Mobile. The zombie mode, for now, brings two different modes that are broadly divided into: Raid and Survival mode.