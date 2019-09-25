Call of Duty Mobile: Check device requirements for the new PUBG Mobile rival

tech

Call of Duty: Mobile launch is only a few days away. On October 1, Android and iOS users globally including India will be able to play the mobile version of Call of Duty.

Ahead of the launch, Activision has teased the upcoming game along with its features. Call of Duty: Mobile will offer the same experience of the Call of Duty universe but with optimization for mobile. The website for Call of Duty: Mobile is currently live and interested users can pre-register for the game to get the latest updates, beta tests, and access to in-game rewards.

If you’ve been waiting for Call of Duty: Mobile here’s what you need to know about its device requirements.

Android

On Android devices, the minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Mobile is at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 and above. PUBG Mobile which is the most popular battle royale game runs smoothly even on budget phone. Call of Duty: Mobile is expected to offer the same experience.

iOS

As for iOS devices, Call of Duty: Mobile will be compatible on iPhones and iPads running iOS 9.0 or higher. This game will however not work on these iOS devices – iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPod Touch.

Call of Duty: Mobile will feature classic maps like Nuketown, Crossfire, Hijacked and Crash. Players will also be able to use popular characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley. The game will come with multiplayer modes supporting up to 100 players.

