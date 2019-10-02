Call of Duty Mobile: Getting started with the new PUBG Mobile alternative

tech

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:40 IST

Activision’s latest mobile game Call of Duty: Mobile launched for Android and iOS smartphones on October 1. The game has so far received 4.5 rating on Google’s Play Store and has gone past 5,000,000 installs. It is also the top free games on the Google app store right now.

How to download, install

Just go to Google Play Store and search for Call of Duty: Mobile. The game is roughly 1GB in size, therefore, make sure you’ve enough space on your phone and active internet connection. We recommend downloading the game on Wi-Fi in order to avoid consumption of your mobile data. Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android phones running 4.3 and above. It requires your phone to have at least 2GB of RAM. After you’ve installed the game, Call of Duty: Mobile will ask for permission to your storage to download the game updates. It will also ask audio permission for in-game voice chat. Both permissions are needed to proceed and play the game. Tap “Ok” to proceed and accept the permissions or tap “exit” to get out of the game.

Getting started

Before you begin the game, you should know you can either join Call of Duty: Mobile as a guest or sign up via Facebook. The game begins with basic tutorials where Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley takes you through the bootcamp. You may know Riley from the classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As part of your training, you learn touch controls, how to aim and shoot, collect weapons and improve your character for the future. You can choose between Simple Mode and Advanced Mode controls for shooting.

If you’re a beginning, we recommend using the Simple Mode as it automatically starts shooting when the enemy is in the target range. If you’re a pro, Advanced Mode will require you to manually aim and shoot. The tutorial ends with insights on how you reload your weapon and use the Scorestreak. Once you’re done with the bootcamp, you’re rewarded with new weapon and improve your loadout.

After you’re done with the bootcamp, you’re now ready for the first multi-player combat. The first game begins in the Nuketown map, a popular area from Call of Duty: Black Ops. Your team is assigned to kill the enemy 20 times before the rivals take your team down 20 times. This stage is very easy. As you wrap up the stage, you will be rewarded with various in-game items including a M4 sniper rifle and even a hand grenade. You can also make most of the game through log-in bonus.

Takeaway,

Call of Duty: Mobile is a lot of fun. We can’t say it will replace PUBG Mobile anytime sooner but is definitely a solid alternative. The graphics and gameplay are near excellent. The familiarity with the Call of Duty universe also helps. We haven’t yet unlocked many stages of the game yet but looks very promising so far.

