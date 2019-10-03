Call of Duty: Mobile goes past 20 million downloads, India leads the install base

tech

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:04 IST

Activision’s latest mobile game, Call of Duty: Mobile, has a strong start. The latest game, which competes with the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, has already gone past 20 million installs, according to a new Sensor Tower estimate.

India leads the install base with 14% of installs while the US comes second with 9%. “Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up more than $2 million spent on 20 million installs so far, according to Sensor Tower estimates. This includes Activision and Garena’s versions of the game,” said Sensor Tower in a report.

Call of Duty: Mobile has even beaten downloads of Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour in the first two days. This game has however clocked in 90 million downloads globally after a week of its launch.

“We’re committed to developing games to target global markets. Call of Duty is very influential globally and we hope this game can help us reach hundreds of millions of mobile gamers overseas,” Thomson Ji, VP of Tencent’s TiMi Studios said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Call of Duty: Mobile launched on October 1 for Android and iOS smartphones. The new mobile game draws inspiration from other popular games in Call of Duty universe. While the new game is free-to-play, it also comes with in-app purchases, priced between Rs 79 to Rs 7,900.

Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up more than $2 million spent on 20 million installs so far, according to Sensor Tower estimates. This includes Activision and Garena's versions of the game. India leads with 14% of installs, U.S. is No. 9 with 9%. #callofdutymobile #callofduty pic.twitter.com/2ici0HBa9g — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) October 2, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile’s highlight is the multiplayer combat. As you level up, you will also be eligible for Battle Royale where up to 100 players can enter a map and be the last man standing, quite similar to popular battle royale games like PUBG Mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile stands out for its familiar COD universe and characters.

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android smartphones/devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above. For iPhone users, you need to have the iOS 9.0 and above.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:48 IST