Call of Duty Mobile Gun Game is live: How to play, rules, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile’s limited time Gun Game mode is live. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest update.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
All you need to know about Gun Game mode
All you need to know about Gun Game mode(Call of Duty Mobile)
         

Call of Duty: Mobile has introduced a new “Gun Game” mode in the game. The new mode is available for a limited period of time.

Under this mode, players have to compete solo and be the first one to kill other players with each weapon. There’s a time limit of 10 minutes to wrap up the game. The top three players with highest kills are judged victorious.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s new Gun mode is part of the new multiplayer mode. A total of eight players compete in the new game. The mode features popular maps like Crash and Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Mobile Gun mode tips

Tip 1: Play the mode wearing headphones as it helps you better prepare for incoming players.

Tip 2: Keep a tab of radar map which shows live location of other players.

ALSO READ: Call of Duty Mobile brings Free for All mode

 

Tip 3: Know your map as it helps you find the right spot to aim and shoot.

Tip 4: While most of the weapons have good range, you need to get closer to the target when you’re using By15 maple leaves gun.

Tip 4: You’re relatively faster when you’re using pistol and knife (last three weapons). Make sure, you’re quick with the kill as well.

Bonus

If you pay close attention, you’ll know where most of the players spawn. Find a spot to camp and aim at the newly spawned players. This trick worked for us in the Crash map.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:09 IST

