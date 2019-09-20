Call of Duty Mobile: Here are top features of new PUBG Mobile alternative

tech

One of the most popular PC games ‘Call of Duty’ is getting a mobile version. Call of Duty: Mobile will be a free to download game and is scheduled to release on Android and iOS devices on October 1.

Pre-registrations for Call of Duty: Mobile is currently live on the game’s official website. Interested users can pre-register to get the latest updates, beta tests, and access to in-game rewards as well. Call of Duty: Mobile will come with features of the original game. The mobile version will offer Call of Duty multiplayer mode, iconic maps, characters and also a new ‘Battle Royale’ experience.

Call of Duty: Mobile is expected to compete with PUBG Mobile, the most popular battle royale game. Here’s a look at the top features coming on Call of Duty: Mobile.

Maps

Call of Duty: Mobile will feature fan-favourite maps like Nuketown, Crossfire, Hijacked and Crash. These maps will be optimised for mobile. Players can spawn on the map either on foot or in vehicles.

Multiplayer mode

Call of Duty: Mobile battle royale mode will support up to 100 players. Here, players will have the option to play as a four-member team or two-member team. Call of Duty: Mobile will offer classic multiplayer modes like ‘Team Deathmatch’ on Nuketown and ‘Frontline’ on Crash.

Characters, weapons

Call of Duty: Mobile will feature popular characters and weapons from its most popular franchises – Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Users will be able to play characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley. These characters can be unlocked as the player ranks up in the game. Gathering weapons on Call of Duty: Mobile will be the same as other games where players will pick them up as they play the game.

