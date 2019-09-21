Call of Duty Mobile: Here’s how you can play new PUBG Mobile rival right away

tech

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:59 IST

The mobile version of Call of Duty is launching for Android and iOS devices on October 1. Call of Duty: Mobile beta launched earlier this year but only in select regions.

Call of Duty: Mobile will officially launch in just a week but for those who can’t wait can start playing it now. Yes, there’s an APK version of Call of Duty: Mobile available for Android users. Interested users can download the APK file of Call of Duty: Mobile beta and experience the game. Note that APK files can be harmful and will not work properly since it’s not the stable version.

APK files of apps and games come with risks since it’s not the official version from Google Play Store. However, those who’ve understood the risks can go ahead and download it. Simply search for Call of Duty: Mobile APK and give access to Google Chrome for “unknown sources”. Once the permission is granted, the APK file will start downloading. After the APK file is downloaded, open the file and launch the game.

Activision has already teased and confirmed what’s coming on Call of Duty: Mobile. Players will be able to experience the original Call of Duty universe with fan favourite maps, iconic maps and characters. There will be multiplayer modes as well where players can battle in teams of four, two or go solo. Maps like Nuketown, Crossfire, Hijacked and Crash will be available on Call of Duty: Mobile.

The battle royale mode on Call of Duty: Mobile will support up to 100 players. Players will also be able to unlock and use characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley as they rank up. Weapons on Call of Duty: Mobile can be picked up by players as they play the game.

