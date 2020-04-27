Call of Duty Mobile: How to play the Hardpoint game mode

tech

Call of Duty Mobile has many game modes. The Hardpoint is the latest addition. Compared to the classic Team Deathmatch and Domination modes, Hardpoint is relatively more difficult.

Hardpoint game mode

While the basic concept is very similar to the Domination Mode, Hardpoint doesn’t have static locations to capture. For instance, in the Domination mode, you will have locations like A, B, and C to capture. In Hardpoint, however, the location keeps changing after one minute. It can be closer to your spawn location or far. In Call of Duty Mobile, the Hardpoint game mode is available for almost all the major maps.

Hardpoint rules summary

You need to capture the shuffling locations. Longer you hold the location, more points you score.

You can die as many as times in the game (multiplayer).

You score extra points for killing the enemy who has captured a Hardpoint location.

Killing an enemy outside the Hardpoint location is categorised as normal kill.

If you claim the Hardpoint, it’s colour will change to blue. If it has been captured by the opponents, it will be red. You will also get a prompt when the Hardpoint is challenged – essentially when your teammates are fighting the opponents.

The total target to win the game is 150 points and duration is 5 minutes (or less depending on when you hit the maximum score).

How to win or try to

Since it’s a very fast-moving game, you will need lighter weapons with better accuracy. Heavier guns and sniping aren’t very effective in this mode.

Unlike the Domination mode, capturing Hardpoint location gives you points at much faster pace. So, it’s very important you not only capture these locations but also hold for a longer period of time.

As said earlier, the location keeps shuffling. But after having played a few Hardpoint matches, these locations aren’t random and appear at the same locations across maps. If you know your map in Call of Duty Mobile, identifying these Hardpoint locations won’t be tough.

Avoid camping as much as possible if you want to get better at this mode.