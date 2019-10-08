Call of Duty Mobile latest update: Here’s how you can play the game on your PC

tech

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST

Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile is definitely the most exciting mobile game of the year. With over 35 million downloads in the first 72 hours, Call of Duty: Mobile is off to an explosive start. To sweeten the deal, Call of Duty: Mobile is now coming to PC, sort of. Gamers who prefer the comfort of mouse and keyboard can now download the official CoD Mobile emulator on their PCs.

The emulator, called Gameloop, is said to be the re-branded version of Tencent’s Gaming Buddy emulator which also offered the PC experience for PUBG Mobile last year. The emulator brings PC support to various popular mobile games such as Arena of Valor. Note that there are a bunch of PC emulators but Gameloop has Tencent’s backing.

Gameloop on its website says that the emulator helps get out of the configuration restrictions required for playing the Call of Duty on mobile.

“Your mobile device can’t run it? No problem, this means that you can still enjoy the awesome moments of this video game just as well, and most likely better on the PC. The fluency of Call of Duty: Mobile won’t be affected by your devices. Moreover, users no longer have to consider the condition of their mobile device battery without disturbing on PC,” it explained.

Another benefit of Gameloop emulator is that it allows users to play the game using controller. It is worth noting that the official controller support isn’t available on Call of Duty: Mobile. Interestingly enough, the feature was part of early versions of the game.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:34 IST