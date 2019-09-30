e-paper
Call of Duty: Mobile launch: How to download, gameplay, and more about new PUBG Mobile rival

Call of Duty: Mobile takes on PUBG Mobile with its own battle royale mode. The latest mobile game launches tomorrow.

tech Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Call of Duty: Mobile rolls out tomorrow
Call of Duty: Mobile rolls out tomorrow(Call of Duty: Mobile)
         

Activision’s long-awaited Call of Duty: Mobile rolls out on October 1 for Android and iOS smartphones. There has been a lot of buzz around the game for months mainly because of the Call of Duty legacy and a new battle royale mode which will help the game take on the popular PUBG Mobile.

How to download

Call of Duty: Mobile will be available via Google Play Store and Apple App Store for download. For now, you can pre-register for the game on the company’s official website. Call of Duty: Mobile will be compatible with smartphones running at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 and above. For iPhones, Call of Duty: Mobile will need your phone to have at least iOS 9.0 and above. If you own older generation Apple device such as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPod Touch, Call of Duty: Mobile won’t work.

PUBG Mobile-inspired battle royale

COD Mobile will allow up to 100 players to fight in a map through its battle royale mode. Gamers will have the option to play in duo, solo or even set up quad-player teams. Throughout the game, you will get in-game items such as helicopter, ATVs or tactical raft across land, water and air combats. COD Mobile allows users to switch between third-person perspective and first person perspective.

 

Gameplay

Call of Duty: Mobile’s biggest highlight is going to be the multiplayer combat. The game allows you to select loadouts with secondary or primary weapons. You can improve your gameplay by acquiring more equipment. You can also unlock some of the popular Call of Duty: Mobile characters such as John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley. There will be some familiar and new maps in the game such as Hijacked and Nuketown.

“Call of Duty: Mobile is a new, standalone mobile title that features a collection of fan-favorite maps, competitive game modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across our beloved franchises, including Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, into one epic experience,” according to the company’s official website.

Play it on PC?

GameLoop, an Android emulator, has said it will bring PC support to Call of Duty: Mobile when it launches on October 1. According to PCgamer, the emulator will bring exclusive key mapping.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 11:33 IST

