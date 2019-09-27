Call of Duty Mobile launches soon: A complete guide to new PUBG Mobile rival

tech

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:53 IST

We’re just a few days away from the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile. Scheduled to roll out on October 1 for Android and iOS users, Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most anticipated mobile games of the year. The new iteration of Call of Duty is also going to compete with PUBG Mobile with its own version of battle royale where up to 100 players can enter a fight. Here’s a complete guide to the latest PUBG Mobile alternative.

How to download, device compatibility

Call of Duty: Mobile will be available for your smartphone on October 1. To be among the first ones to download the game, you can pre-register for the game on the company’s official website. The game will be available via Google and Apple app stores.

Call of Duty: Mobile will need your phone to have at least 2GB of RAM and run on Android 5.1 and above. This will roughly cover all the mid-range and even some budget smartphones in India. PUBG Mobile has a similar device requirements though there’s also a PUBG Mobile Lite version.

For iPhone and iPad users, Call of Duty: Mobile requires your device to run on iOS 9.0 and above. The game is not compatible with older generation iPhones such as Phone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPod Touch.

PUBG Mobile-like battle royale

COD Mobile’s battle royale will support up to 100 players in a fight. Users can play in either solo, duo or even form a quad-player team. To be the last man standing, you need to leverage in-game items such as tactical raft, helicopter or ATVs across different geographies. The game also gives you the option to switch between first person perspective to third-person.

Multiplayer Combat

One of the biggest features of Call of Duty: Mobile is going to be the multiplayer combat. Here, you can choose to customise loadouts with primary or secondary weapons. You will also have the option to select the type of soldier and get more equipment for powerful gameplay. As the game progresses and you win more in-game rewards, you can collect iconic Call of Duty characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley from the Modern Warfare series. Black Ops series’ Alex Mason will also be up for unlocking. During the game, you’ll play in different maps including the familiar Hijacked and Nuketown. Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search & Destroy are some of the popular COD experiences that will be part of the game.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:49 IST