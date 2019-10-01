Call of Duty: Mobile now available for download: All you need to know about new PUBG Mobile rival

tech

Call of Duty: Mobile is now available for Android users around the world. Users can download the latest mobile game from Google Play Store. Call of Duty: Mobile is available for both Android and iOS and users can download it via Google Play Store and App Store respectively.

Getting started with Call of Duty: Mobile

Once you’ve installed the application, create a profile by entering a username. You can sign up via your Facebook login, email or even play as a guest. Before you begin with the game, you get a tutorial where you learn basic controls of the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile begins with the popular Nuketown map. Your objective is to take down the enemy team.

“In this version of Frontline, your team will be tasked at taking down members of the enemy team 20 times before they earn 20 kills. Upon death, players will respawn back at a home base and be given a brief period of invulnerability,” according to COD Mobile.

“Try to pick up a win during this experience and upon completion, get showered with enough experience points (XP) to get to player level two. Upon reaching this second level, the Frag Grenade equipment will be unlocked to be used in Multiplayer Loadouts,” it added.

As you progress, you will receive Log-in Bonus. If you log in for seven consecutive days, you get a special reward as well.

Battle Royale

One of the biggest highlights of COD Mobile is the battle royale mode. Spot the multiplayer menu and choose between games and maps. You can get started with the popular Call of Duty experiences such as Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Gun Game, and Search & Destroy. As you progress, you can earn Operator Skill, Equipment, Perks, and have more Loadout slots. You can also invite your Friends to join the game.

“From here, all it takes is a few more Multiplayer matches to get access to another main game mode within Call of Duty: Mobile: Battle Royale. At this point, you might hit the 30-minute mark and reach a fork in the road: do you drop into that first Battle Royale game? Or hop right back into Multiplayer? Click here to get a more in-depth view of Multiplayer over the next 30 minutes…or here to see what might happen during those first few Battle Royale matches,” said COD Mobile.

