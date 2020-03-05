e-paper
Call of Duty: Mobile removing zombie mode on March 25

Call of Duty: Mobile developers have confirmed the zombie mode is going away on March 25. There’s no word on when and if it will come back.

Mar 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Call of Duty: Mobile will no longer have the zombie mode.
Call of Duty: Mobile will no longer have the zombie mode.
         

Call of Duty: Mobile rolled out the popular ‘zombies mode’ last November. Developers have now announced that the zombies mode will be leaving COD Mobile on March 25. This was confirmed along with the announcement of a new season in a Reddit post.

“We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version,” COD Mobile developers said in its Reddit post.

COD Mobile introduced the zombie mode with a new map called ‘Shi No Numa’ that lets players start out with the basic gun and kill zombies to earn points. Players who completed the zombie mode also received a special award at the end. Nacht Der Untoten was supposed to be the second zombie map for COD Mobile. But the launch will not take place with the zombie mode being removed altogether.

However, the developers did say that it may bring back zombie mode in the future.

“We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

As mentioned already, Call of Duty: Mobile entered a new season called ‘Disavowed’. The game is also now going to focus on uniquely themed names and not the usual numbering like Season 3, Season 4. You can find the full patch notes of the latest COD: Mobile season here.

