Call of Duty Mobile: Rust map, World Championship 2020, and more coming soon

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:10 IST

Activision is gearing up for a big update for the Call of Duty Mobile battle royale-multiplayer hybrid game. Already, the company has detailed the new Rust map in the next update. Here’s what else you can expect from Call of Duty: Mobile in the coming days.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020

After PUBG championships, Call of Duty is hosting its first ever championships. Sponsored by Sony Mobile, the tournament will begin on April 30. First the Stage 1 Qualifiers will be opened and will be hosted every weekend between April 30 and May 24.

Players who are ranked veteran or higher in multiplayer will be eligible for the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament. It’s worth noting that players must rank up in the multiplayer mode not in the battle royale mode. Players will have the chance to compete for their share of $1 million in total prizes.

Rust Map

A new map is coming to Call of Duty Mobile later this week. Called Rust, it’s a new small-sized map. This essentially means you will have to rely on SPG and shotguns to increase your kills. The map is set in an abandoned oil yard in a desert. It’s already a popular map on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Read basic tips and other key things to expect from the Rust map here.

Calendar

Activision has also shared a calendar of all the key events taking place in coming days

4/16 - 4/28 Tenacity Rewarded Event

4/17 - 4/28 Weekly Challenges

4/22 – 4/28 Shock RC Mission

4/23 - 4/30 Gun Game Team Fight Mode and Challenge

4/24 - 4/30 Rapid Fire Mode

Next Week New Call of Duty: Mobile Update

Ending Soon Steel Legion Battle Pass

Capture The Flag

Capture The Flag is going to be one of the biggest features of the upcoming update. The concept is likely to be same as the classic Capture The Flag modes – capture the flag from the opponent’s den and return it to your base.