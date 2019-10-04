e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Call of Duty Mobile’s new update removes controller support, fans aren’t very happy

Call of Duty: Mobile is no longer offering controller support. Some fans aren’t very happy with the move.

tech Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Controller support will be missed?
Controller support will be missed?(Call of Duty Mobile)
         

Call of Duty: Mobile has an explosive start as it raked in more than 20 million downloads in less than three days of the launch. One of the biggest features of Call of Duty: Mobile is the controller support. The feature, however, got removed in the recent update to the game. The move has made a lot of Call of Duty: Mobile fans unhappy.

The controller support could have allowed gamers to play the game using Xbox or Playstation controllers. The feature was part of the early version of the game. The support would have allowed old-school gamers to play the game with familiar physical buttons instead of on-screen buttons.

“I understand they may be discontinuing the support do to unfairness with hand controls vs controllers. However I’d love to see a match making system that puts controllers vs controllers and same for handheld. I understand that’s a little far fetched but with zombies coming out I would especially want controllers support. Great game though !,” wrote one user on Reddit.

“But it’s not unfair, we paid money for the controllers. It’s just like buying the season pass, if you want ghost just get it. If you want an advantage buy a phone touch screen controller for 7$ or buy a game system controller for 30-60,” another user wrote on the forum.

 

Another user suggested that there should be a Switch version of the game and only allow Switch users to play with each others with controllers. Some also pointed out the move could backfire as the new platforms like Apple Arcade are new PS4 and Xbox controller support.

“Disappointing. With Apple Arcade and iOS providing PS4 and Xbox controller support, this seems like a backward move. Maybe they are a little scared the free mobile game is more fun than this year’s full price release,” said the user.

 

That being said, not all hope is lost as Activision VP of Mobile Chris Plummer confirmed the controller support could return sooner or later. He pointed out that the feature was under testing and available to select users at the moment.

“In terms of peripherals, we are looking at the possibility and have already been testing controller support with a portion of our live audience. It is very important to us that we maintain fair balance across the game. One example of this is we have separate lobbies in Battle Royale for first-person perspective and third-person perspective players since you have the option to choose either in Battle Royale. We may implement a similar solution for players using controllers if needed,” he said in an interview to Hyperbeast.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:59 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech