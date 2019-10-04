Call of Duty Mobile’s new update removes controller support, fans aren’t very happy

tech

Call of Duty: Mobile has an explosive start as it raked in more than 20 million downloads in less than three days of the launch. One of the biggest features of Call of Duty: Mobile is the controller support. The feature, however, got removed in the recent update to the game. The move has made a lot of Call of Duty: Mobile fans unhappy.

The controller support could have allowed gamers to play the game using Xbox or Playstation controllers. The feature was part of the early version of the game. The support would have allowed old-school gamers to play the game with familiar physical buttons instead of on-screen buttons.

“I understand they may be discontinuing the support do to unfairness with hand controls vs controllers. However I’d love to see a match making system that puts controllers vs controllers and same for handheld. I understand that’s a little far fetched but with zombies coming out I would especially want controllers support. Great game though !,” wrote one user on Reddit.

“But it’s not unfair, we paid money for the controllers. It’s just like buying the season pass, if you want ghost just get it. If you want an advantage buy a phone touch screen controller for 7$ or buy a game system controller for 30-60,” another user wrote on the forum.

Hello there, thank you for contacting Spec Ops support. Unfortunately, this is no longer supported after the most recent update. I would be more than happy to help. Thank you. ^RN — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) October 1, 2019

Another user suggested that there should be a Switch version of the game and only allow Switch users to play with each others with controllers. Some also pointed out the move could backfire as the new platforms like Apple Arcade are new PS4 and Xbox controller support.

“Disappointing. With Apple Arcade and iOS providing PS4 and Xbox controller support, this seems like a backward move. Maybe they are a little scared the free mobile game is more fun than this year’s full price release,” said the user.

That being said, not all hope is lost as Activision VP of Mobile Chris Plummer confirmed the controller support could return sooner or later. He pointed out that the feature was under testing and available to select users at the moment.

“In terms of peripherals, we are looking at the possibility and have already been testing controller support with a portion of our live audience. It is very important to us that we maintain fair balance across the game. One example of this is we have separate lobbies in Battle Royale for first-person perspective and third-person perspective players since you have the option to choose either in Battle Royale. We may implement a similar solution for players using controllers if needed,” he said in an interview to Hyperbeast.

