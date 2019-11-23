Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 update available with zombie mode, controller support

tech

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 16:35 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile season 2 update is now available for all players globally. The latest update for Call of Duty: Mobile brings season 2, zombie mode, controller support and a lot more.

Call of Duty: Mobile new update is available on the App Store and Play Store for iPhones and Android users respectively. This update was scheduled to go live at 12:30 am today but due to some last minute improvements Activision had delayed the roll out. But the feature packed COD Mobile update is now live and everyone can start experiencing it.

Zombie mode

The much awaited zombie mode is here on COD Mobile which will be available in raid mode and endless survival mode. The zombie horde will be at the Call of Duty: World at War map Shi No Numa. In raid mode, players can earn points by boarding windows and killing zombies. Once players reach 8th and 12th rounds they will go against the Abomination (boss).

Endless survival mode, as the name suggests is a traditional zombie mode where players survive till they can. Players can compete against their friends and see who lasts the longest against an endless wave of zombies.

Controller support

COD Mobile is getting controller support back with the latest update. Activision had removed it in October which garnered a lot of backlash from the community. For COD Mobile, DUALSHOCK4 PS4 and Xbox One controllers are supported. Controllers will also work only in matches and not in menus. Players should also set up their controllers in-game before syncing it.

New maps

COD Mobile is adding a new winter themed map in multiplayer mode. Battle royale is also getting a winter themed update along with new areas to explore. There’s also a new M16 weapon players can get and encounter new events as well.

Season 2

The new season is now live on COD Mobile with winter themed rewards for ranked multiplayer and battle royale. There are new characters and themed content as well in season 2. COD Mobile has also made some changes like balancing scoring experience at higher ranks, optimised ranked matchmaking and improving scoring issues. COD Mobile will also remove banned players from the leaderboard.

You can find the detailed patch notes for COD Mobile season 2 here.