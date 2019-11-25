Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 with zombies is here: Top features of new update

tech

After PUBG Mobile’s new season update, Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile has rolled out Season 2 for users. The brand new season brings Winter theme rewards for ranked leaderboards and new premium and free battle pass rewards. The latest update also brings a range of new additions to Call of Duty: Mobile. Let’s break it down.

Zombies

Zombies mode is available with two different game modes. The dedicated Zombies mode is quite interesting as it begins with you held up in a location where zombies attack. As the game progresses, you need points to buy enhancements and enhance your capabilities. There’s also a dedicated Zombies gun. While the mode is interesting, it’s quite difficult as well. The zombie dogs, however, are more lethal as they’re faster and come in packs to attack. Good thing is you can be revived and you can also call for help. The mode, however, is a bit lengthy.

Multiplayer

Call of Duty Mobile has continued to update the game with some limited time modes. This includes one shot, one kill. It is also offering a J358 Revolver on being the first to complete 20 kills. A new mode is mix of melee, Molotovs, and limited Operator Skills.

Can you survive the undead?

Controller

Call of Duty Mobile has finally added the controller support. Now, gamers with generation 2 and later wireless PlayStation 4 and Xbox controllers can play the game. Note that the controller support isn’t available in lobby, store, and loadout for now.

New Map and other updates

Call of Duty: Mobile now has a new map called “Summit.” Gamers need to battle it out in a high altitude location from the Black Ops universe. The map is available Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, and Frontline.

The game has also introduced new background music to match the Zombies and visual updates. The UI has also been tweaked to make the stats more readable during the game. Another small change is better blueprint of the map as you can see where you and your enemies are spawning. The blueprint also has better visual representation of the map as well.