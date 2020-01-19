Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 update brings Scrapyard map, new Battle Pass, and other new features

tech

Activision earlier this week rolled out a new update for Call of Duty Mobile. The latest update brings Season 3 along with a host of new features, improvements, and a new map called ‘Scrapyard’. Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest update is available to both Android and iOS users.

Season 3 Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Mobile has a new Battle Pass. Activision says players can get Phantom and FTL from Infinite Warfare from a range of new weapons. This time around, CoD mobile has shortened the length to 50 tiers from 100. The gear and loot quantity, however, haven’t changed.

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Mobile has introduced a new map called ‘Scrapyard’. The map size is relatively smaller compared to Summit, making it suitable for close combats. The map has indoor and outdoor environments to make things more interesting. The map is compatible with TDM, Domination, Search and Destroy, Frontline, Hardpoint modes.

The studio said it will soon launch a new map called “Cage.”

“This map has a deceptively basic three-lane design with verticality, open lanes for sniping, and a mixture of close quarters & mid-range options. As we get closer to this releasing in-game we’ll share more shots of this map in future updates,” said the company in a Reddit post.

There’s a new “rapid fire mode” which is another limited time mode. The mode gives users unlimited ammo and faster scorestreaks and shorter operator skill cooldowns.

This brand new fast paced limited time mode will be available for everyone to try on release! There is plenty to love with unlimited ammo, faster scorestreaks, and shorter operator skill cooldowns. Like all new modes, we will be on the look-out for any and all feedback to help us shape the future of the mode.

Other things you’ve may missed

Call of Duty: Mobile has updated the Domination mode. The maximum 100 points have been increased to 150. Each half has 75 as the maximum point limit.

The UI of the game has also changed with flatter icons. There’s a quicker shortcut to go to ranked matches in multiplayer mode. The game now makes it easier to report cheaters and abuse after a game. The matchmaking appears to have become faster as well. The popular Hijacked map has been removed from multiplayer mode as well.