Home / Tech / Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 update is coming soon with new map, features

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 update is coming soon with new map, features

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 update is rolling out soon. Here’s what to expect from the next big update.

tech Updated: Jan 12, 2020 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 confirmed
Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 confirmed(Call of Duty Mobile)
         

Activision has announced a new Season 3 for Call of Duty: Mobile. As expected, the latest update will bring a host of new features including a new ranked mode season for battle royale and multi-player, new modes, and new maps among others. The developer hasn’t yet confirmed the exact release date but confirmed it will roll out around the “middle of January.”

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 preview

Activision has confirmed a new “Rapid Fire” mode is coming for multiplayer. As the name suggests, players will have access to infinite ammo, grenades and sped up operator skill cooldowns, and even faster recharging of scorestreaks. This will be a limited period mode.

Another big feature of the Season 3 is “Scrapyard.” This is a revamped version of the popular three lane in Modern Warfare 2 map. The map will allow mid-range combat in a medium sized map.

 

It is worth noting that CoD Mobile’s maps vary in size. For instance, Killhouse is a very small map whereas Summit and Standoff are among the bigger ones. Smaller maps ensure quicker action whereas the big-sized maps help long-range battles, apt for snipers and players with long-range guns.

Activision has also confirmed older limited period modes will be retiring soon. For instance, Sticks & Stones Mode & Challenge, Prop Hunt mode and BR Sniper Challenge mode will end on January 15.

The latest update from Activision comes after PUBG Mobile launched the 0.16.5 update with Royale Pass Season 11 and a Call of Duty: Mobile-like Domination mode.

