Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is here with new map, weapons and more

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:52 IST

The Call of Duty Mobile title is getting an update to Season 4 exactly when most of us are sitting at homes. The app update introduces Season 4 and adds a new ‘Meltdown’ map with new weapons. You will also get new Industrial Revolution themed rewards in leaderboards alongside some new Premium and Free Battle Pass rewards.

In addition, the game’s match making algorithm has also improved. So, now you will be pitted against a player with the same skill level in a match. A couple of new weapons in the Season 4 update of Call of Duty Mobile include GKS, and SMG with a longer range. There’s a new score streak as well called Shock RC. This is supposed to detect nearby enemies and eliminate them using electric shocks. And of course, there are some bug fixes in the update as well.

On the multiplayer gaming front, you have a new mode called Gun Game and 2v2 Showdown. And in the battle royale mode, you can now loot UL736 LMG and HS2126 Shotgun. These were not available as a loot before. The new ranked season will begin from April 1 and will go until June 1.

What has been removed is the ‘Scrapyard’ map and the zombies, which has already been announced before. “We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version,” COD Mobile developers said in its Reddit post.