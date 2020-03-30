e-paper
Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Key things you need to know about the new update

Season 4 Ranked Mode for Call of Duty Mobile lands on April 1. Here's everything you need to know.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 07:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Season 4 Ranked Mode for Call of Duty Mobile lands on April 1. Here’s everything you need to know.
Season 4 Ranked Mode for Call of Duty Mobile lands on April 1. Here’s everything you need to know.(CoD Mobile)
         

Activision last week made a big announcement for the Call of Duty: Mobile users – the Season 4 Ranked Mode will run from April 1 to June 1. The developer has rolled out a software update to bring new features and a few UI improvements.

Here’s what season 4 will bring

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 brings an all new industrial revolution themed weapons and equipment. Ranked Mode including Epic Weapon Man-o-War, and Epic soldier Ruin is also on its way.

Ranked Mode changes include improved art and particle effects. Activision said the update will have an improved score earnings rules for multiplayer based on player’s performance.

Activision has also improved matchmaking logic.

Call of Duty Mobile will also have a new ranked multiplayer mode map that will include Meltdown. The developer has temporarily removed the Scrapyard map. The new map will be available for all formats including team deathmatch, domination, and search and destroy.

Activision said it has reduced the penalty for losing a ranked match.

On April 1, Call of Duty Mobile will roll out Season 5 Steel Legion.

What the latest update brings

There’s a minor visual change on the home screen. The shortcuts for ranked match, multiplayer, battle royale, and the Meltdown maps are placed on the bottom right of the corner. The background has also been updated with the classical CoD Mobile tune.

On updating the game, Activision gives a bunch of rewards. Under the event, you’ll find a bunch of new tasks. Daily Missions, Daily Missions- Exchange Offer, and Weekly Challenge-MP Ranked Matches are new additions to the event.

