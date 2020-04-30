Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 update brings Capture The Flag Gold Edition, Rust map, and more

tech

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:16 IST

Activision has begun rolling out a new season update for Call of Duty: Mobile. The Season 6 brings “Once Upon a Time in Rust”. New battle pass will be available starting May 1. The latest update is roughly 1GB in size and is available to all users.

The new premium battle pass rewards include “Ghost-Cowboy” and “Seraph-Desperada”. There’s also new heat stroke weapons including the all new Outlaw snipers.

Apart from the Western-themed Rust map, Activision has confirmed 1 v 1 Duels in the new Saloon map. There will be new game modes such as Capture the Flag and Kill. 1v1 Duel Mode & Saloon Map will be rolled out in mid-May.

Capture the Flag will be available in a different “Gold Edition”. “Outlaws, prospectors, and regular citizens took to the wild west of the United States in 1800s in the search of one thing, Gold! There is no flag to capture this time, instead you are defending or seeking out a great and bountiful chest of gold,” said Activision in a post.

Apart from new game modes, the game will feature new operator skills such as “Annihilator.”

Here’s the complete CoD Mobile Season 6 patch notes:

What’s New!

Season 6 is here! Once Upon a Time in Rust. Where legends are made.

New Battle Pass available May 1st!

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

Saddle up with Ghost – Cowboy and Seraph – Desperada

New Heat Stroke weapons, featuring the all new Outlaw sniper rifle!

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

Unlock the base Outlaw sniper rifle in the free Battle Pass

New Operator Skill: Annihilator. Launch high penetrating tracking bullets

Battle Pass Update

Battle Pass tasks have been removed. Players now level their Battle Pass by playing games. Participating in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, Limited time modes all grant Battle Pass XP. Your Battle Pass XP summaries can be found at end of match reports.

New Event System

A brand-new event UI is live to streamline events into four categories: Featured, Seasonal, Daily and More

Events have been optimized to offer a variety of challenge levels and more appealing rewards

Check in all month long for the opportunity to earn some amazing rewards!

New to Multiplayer

New Limited Time Game Modes!

Capture the Flag: Gold Edition. A 2-round mode where players protect their gold while attempting to steal their opponent’s gold

Available on Rust, Crossfire, Crash, Raid, Hijacked and Standoff

1v1 Duel: 3 rounds, 1v1, may the best one win. Loser picks weapon on next round. Best of 3 wins.

Available on Saloon and Killhouse

Kill Confirmed: Players collect downed enemy dogtags for points, or downed teammates tags to deny points. First team to 40 confirmed kills wins

Available on Standoff, Crash, Raid, Summit, Cage, Takeoff, Meltdown

During a limited time special event, play Kill Confirmed to earn new rewards

New Maps

Rust, an iconic MW map, is now available!

Available for TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, Gun Game, Sniper Only, Free For All, Sticks and Stones, One Shot One Kill, Rapid Fire, Gun Game: Team Fight, 2v2 Showdown, Capture the Flag, and Kill Confirmed

Saloon debuts as the second original MP map for Call of Duty: Mobile!

Available for 2v2 Showdown and 1v1 Duel

Prop Hunt will now be available on Firing Range

New Tactical equipment: Cryo Bomb. A freezing explosion affects all enemies near the blast radius

New to Battle Royale

Helicopter Flare added

Deploy a defensive flare against incoming FHJ rockets

New Battle Royale Class: Poltergeist coming soon!

Become nearly invisible for a short duration while also alerting nearby enemies. The farther you are from enemies, the more hidden you appear. Using weapons will break this effect.

Improvements and Optimizations

Multiplayer

Improved H.I.V.E. Enemy traps will be shown in red

Reduced the aiming benefit % of Agile perk

Reduced the ammo size of Death Machine

Reduced the fuel capacity of Purifier

Reduced the cooldown of Gravity Spike

Reduced the combat duration of VTOL

Reduced the combat duration of Stealth Chopper

Shock RC can only shock 2 enemies max

Increased ICR-1 aim down sight speed and accuracy

Reduced HBRa3, M4LMG, RPD aim down sight speed

Increased M4LMG, RPD, BK57 accuracy

Increased UL736, S36 stability

Increased HVK-30 damage and reload speed

Reduced Man-O-War accuracy

Increased MSMC accuracy and stability

Battle Royale

Aerial platform location is no longer fixed and is not always present

Aerial platform can be reached by strategic ziplines

Optimized layouts of Crash, Killhouse, Diner, Standoff, Pipeline, Firing Range, and Nuclear Plant

Launch location optimized. Players can traverse by sliding

Reduced HP and damage of Cerberus, increased reward

Increased late game damage outside of the safe zone

Frag Grenades and Cluster Grenades now bypass armor protection

Significantly increased armor durability

Significantly increased charging speed of Airborne

Increased health recovery when using Medi

Increased range and speed of Ninja

Decreased duration and slowing effect of EMP Drone

Decreased detection range of Scout

Enhanced Warfare pace of early game

S36 and GKS have been added to Battle Royale

Annihilator revolver added to Battle Royale

New legendary attachments added: Heavy Mag, Shotgun Suppressor, Laser Sight

Increased War Machine damage to armored players

Increased lethal equipment damage to armored players

Increased M16A damage at all ranges

Increased close range damage of PDW-57, RUS-79U, Chicom, and MSMC

Increased MSMC stability

Fixed a ping issue when using vehicles

Fixed issue where health items could be used at full health

Fixed an issue with parachutes catching on buildings

System and Client

Added “Going Prone” toggle option in Basic Settings

Added basic s

etting slowing single-shot shotguns to shoot after right fire button loss

Added sharing option for Rank Skill and History

Added option to voice chat with only friends in pre-match

Lobby “Featured” button contains all new game modes

Optimized team invite option. Players can block invitations for 5 minutes

Level 1 Clans will be disbanded after 14 days of inactivity

Players can join private rooms by room ID

Here is the full look at most events currently running or coming soon in COD Mobile**:**

4/29 ~ New Map - Rust

4/29 - 5/7 ~ Rust Map Challenge

4/29 - 5/5 ~ One Shot One Kill Mode

4/29 - 5/14 ~ 2v2 Showdown Mode returns on new maps

4/30 ~ Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 begins

5/1 ~ Capture the Flag: Gold Edition Mode

5/1 ~ Once Upon a Time in Rust Battle Pass

5/1 ~ More new content inbound