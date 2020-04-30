Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 update brings Capture The Flag Gold Edition, Rust map, and more
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 has just landed. The latest update brings a number of new features and game modes. Here’s the complete patch note.tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:16 IST
Activision has begun rolling out a new season update for Call of Duty: Mobile. The Season 6 brings “Once Upon a Time in Rust”. New battle pass will be available starting May 1. The latest update is roughly 1GB in size and is available to all users.
The new premium battle pass rewards include “Ghost-Cowboy” and “Seraph-Desperada”. There’s also new heat stroke weapons including the all new Outlaw snipers.
Apart from the Western-themed Rust map, Activision has confirmed 1 v 1 Duels in the new Saloon map. There will be new game modes such as Capture the Flag and Kill. 1v1 Duel Mode & Saloon Map will be rolled out in mid-May.
Capture the Flag will be available in a different “Gold Edition”. “Outlaws, prospectors, and regular citizens took to the wild west of the United States in 1800s in the search of one thing, Gold! There is no flag to capture this time, instead you are defending or seeking out a great and bountiful chest of gold,” said Activision in a post.
Apart from new game modes, the game will feature new operator skills such as “Annihilator.”
Here’s the complete CoD Mobile Season 6 patch notes:
What’s New!
Season 6 is here! Once Upon a Time in Rust. Where legends are made.
New Battle Pass available May 1st!
New Premium Battle Pass Rewards
Saddle up with Ghost – Cowboy and Seraph – Desperada
New Heat Stroke weapons, featuring the all new Outlaw sniper rifle!
New Free Battle Pass Rewards
Unlock the base Outlaw sniper rifle in the free Battle Pass
New Operator Skill: Annihilator. Launch high penetrating tracking bullets
Battle Pass Update
Battle Pass tasks have been removed. Players now level their Battle Pass by playing games. Participating in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, Limited time modes all grant Battle Pass XP. Your Battle Pass XP summaries can be found at end of match reports.
New Event System
A brand-new event UI is live to streamline events into four categories: Featured, Seasonal, Daily and More
Events have been optimized to offer a variety of challenge levels and more appealing rewards
Check in all month long for the opportunity to earn some amazing rewards!
New to Multiplayer
New Limited Time Game Modes!
Capture the Flag: Gold Edition. A 2-round mode where players protect their gold while attempting to steal their opponent’s gold
Available on Rust, Crossfire, Crash, Raid, Hijacked and Standoff
1v1 Duel: 3 rounds, 1v1, may the best one win. Loser picks weapon on next round. Best of 3 wins.
Available on Saloon and Killhouse
Kill Confirmed: Players collect downed enemy dogtags for points, or downed teammates tags to deny points. First team to 40 confirmed kills wins
Available on Standoff, Crash, Raid, Summit, Cage, Takeoff, Meltdown
During a limited time special event, play Kill Confirmed to earn new rewards
New Maps
Rust, an iconic MW map, is now available!
Available for TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, Gun Game, Sniper Only, Free For All, Sticks and Stones, One Shot One Kill, Rapid Fire, Gun Game: Team Fight, 2v2 Showdown, Capture the Flag, and Kill Confirmed
Saloon debuts as the second original MP map for Call of Duty: Mobile!
Available for 2v2 Showdown and 1v1 Duel
Prop Hunt will now be available on Firing Range
New Tactical equipment: Cryo Bomb. A freezing explosion affects all enemies near the blast radius
New to Battle Royale
Helicopter Flare added
Deploy a defensive flare against incoming FHJ rockets
New Battle Royale Class: Poltergeist coming soon!
Become nearly invisible for a short duration while also alerting nearby enemies. The farther you are from enemies, the more hidden you appear. Using weapons will break this effect.
Improvements and Optimizations
Multiplayer
Improved H.I.V.E. Enemy traps will be shown in red
Reduced the aiming benefit % of Agile perk
Reduced the ammo size of Death Machine
Reduced the fuel capacity of Purifier
Reduced the cooldown of Gravity Spike
Reduced the combat duration of VTOL
Reduced the combat duration of Stealth Chopper
Shock RC can only shock 2 enemies max
Increased ICR-1 aim down sight speed and accuracy
Reduced HBRa3, M4LMG, RPD aim down sight speed
Increased M4LMG, RPD, BK57 accuracy
Increased UL736, S36 stability
Increased HVK-30 damage and reload speed
Reduced Man-O-War accuracy
Increased MSMC accuracy and stability
Battle Royale
Aerial platform location is no longer fixed and is not always present
Aerial platform can be reached by strategic ziplines
Optimized layouts of Crash, Killhouse, Diner, Standoff, Pipeline, Firing Range, and Nuclear Plant
Launch location optimized. Players can traverse by sliding
Reduced HP and damage of Cerberus, increased reward
Increased late game damage outside of the safe zone
Frag Grenades and Cluster Grenades now bypass armor protection
Significantly increased armor durability
Significantly increased charging speed of Airborne
Increased health recovery when using Medi
Increased range and speed of Ninja
Decreased duration and slowing effect of EMP Drone
Decreased detection range of Scout
Enhanced Warfare pace of early game
S36 and GKS have been added to Battle Royale
Annihilator revolver added to Battle Royale
New legendary attachments added: Heavy Mag, Shotgun Suppressor, Laser Sight
Increased War Machine damage to armored players
Increased lethal equipment damage to armored players
Increased M16A damage at all ranges
Increased close range damage of PDW-57, RUS-79U, Chicom, and MSMC
Increased MSMC stability
Fixed a ping issue when using vehicles
Fixed issue where health items could be used at full health
Fixed an issue with parachutes catching on buildings
System and Client
Added “Going Prone” toggle option in Basic Settings
Added basic s
etting slowing single-shot shotguns to shoot after right fire button loss
Added sharing option for Rank Skill and History
Added option to voice chat with only friends in pre-match
Lobby “Featured” button contains all new game modes
Optimized team invite option. Players can block invitations for 5 minutes
Level 1 Clans will be disbanded after 14 days of inactivity
Players can join private rooms by room ID
Here is the full look at most events currently running or coming soon in COD Mobile**:**
4/29 ~ New Map - Rust
4/29 - 5/7 ~ Rust Map Challenge
4/29 - 5/5 ~ One Shot One Kill Mode
4/29 - 5/14 ~ 2v2 Showdown Mode returns on new maps
4/30 ~ Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 begins
5/1 ~ Capture the Flag: Gold Edition Mode
5/1 ~ Once Upon a Time in Rust Battle Pass
5/1 ~ More new content inbound