Call of Duty: Mobile Sniper Only is new limited time mode for multiplyer game

After launching ‘Gun Game’, Call of Duty: Mobile has introduced a new limited mode called ‘Sniper Only’. As the name implies, users will have to play with sniper games. Unlike the Gun Game, you don’t play solo but with teams. The first team to get the maximum 40 kills wins. The total duration of a battle is 10 minutes.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s Sniper Only mode gives you two sniper gun options - DL Q33 and Arctic .50. Even if you don’t have these games in your loadout, you can still access these guns. As with the older multiplayer battle, you can change the loadout shortly before you’re spawned after getting killed.

The Sniper Only mode is interesting yet quite challenging. Since you’re firing one bullet at a time, you need to be very sharp with your aim. Headshots are the best way to get it right. If you’re using automatic aim and shoot mode in the game, we recommend you to turn it to manual to save ammo. Call of Duty: Mobile’s Sniper Only mode will expire on October 24.

Multiplayer mode gamers can still play the Gun Game which will continue for another 26 days. The Gun Game lets you play solo. You’ve to be the first player to kill other players with each weapon. There’s a time limit of 10 minutes to wrap up the game. The top three players with the maximum kills are victorious.

