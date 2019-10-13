Call of Duty Mobile updates: Free for All mode, new login options, controller support and more

tech

Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile has become an instant success with the game garnering over 35 million downloads in less than a week of its launch. Call of Duty: Mobile comes with two modes – battle royale like PUBG Mobile and multiplayer. Call of Duty: Mobile has now introduced a limited time “Free for All” option in the multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s “Free for All” mode is similar to a battle royale concept where you play solo and the objective is to achieve the maximum skill. Unlike the ranked or random multiplayer games, the maximum kill is 20. On other modes, it’s 40.

You can play “Free for All” mode in all maps of the game. Total number of players who can participate in the game is eight. Just like the regular multiplayer mode, top three are declared winners. Surprisingly, there’s lesser wait time to enter the game. The new mode expires on October 17.

The new battle royale-like mode on Call of Duty: Mobile is fun and quite challenging. If you’ve accustomed to playing the multiplayer mode with groups, you may find it slightly difficult in beginning. The biggest challenge is that at times you’ll find opponents shooting at the spot you’ve spawned after getting killed. This gives you very short time to prepare.

Controller support

Apart from the new gaming mode, Call of Duty: Mobile has given updates on several long-demanded features including the controller support.

“We hear you loud and clear that you want to know about controller support. We are currently testing controller support and looking at the possibility of offering this feature sometime in the future, but we’d have to make sure it is properly implemented and balanced. Just hang tight,” said the company on its Reddit community forum.

Login Options

Call of Duty: Mobile currently allows you to log in the game as guest mode or Facebook login. Soon, users will have more options to log into the game.

Cheaters

Call of Duty: Mobile is encouraging users to use in-app tools and features to report cheaters. The company said it’s also working on new ways for players to report cheaters.

“Please continue to utilize the in-game reporting tool to report other players who may be cheating or exploiting the game, found in top right corner (a red exclamation mark) in the After Action report. However, we are working on additional ways for players to report cheaters, so just hang tight for additional updates,” it added.

