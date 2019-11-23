Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode rolls out today in India

tech

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 06:45 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile started rolling out its new update just yesterday. The new update is arriving a little later for players in India at 10:30 am today. Call of Duty: Mobile gets a new season, the much awaited zombie mode, battle pass and more with the latest update.

Call of Duty: Mobile is bringing a new zombie map called ‘Shi No Numa’ with the latest update. There will be a survival mode where players start out with the basic gun and kill zombies to earn points. These points will help players get better weapons and perks. Then there’s raid mode where players can get point sources on unlimited zombie attack waves. Call of Duty: Mobile also has an Easter Egg in zombie mode. Those who complete zombie mode will get a special reward.

COD Mobile is also getting a new character with the arrival of Alex Mason who is the main character of COD: Black Ops. COD: Mobile will also introduce a new lightweight and compact CQB Modern weapons series which is equipped for close combat.

The new season in COD Mobile is in tune with the holiday season. Players can claim unlimited airborne season rewards and winter skin themes. COD Mobile season 1 ranking will decrease when moving to season. While the rank will not be removed completely, it will be reduced in season 2.

COD Mobile is also expected to bring controller support soon. Recent leaked patch notes revealed controller support for COD Mobile. COD Mobile will support PS4 and Xbox controllers which players can use in battle. There is no confirmation on when controller support will release for COD Mobile.