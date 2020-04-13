e-paper
Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale game goes past 50 million players

Earlier, within 24 hours of its launch, the game pulled in six million players, much more than the previous 2.5 million-player record held by Apex Legends.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Call of Duty: Warzone now has more than 50 million players
Call of Duty: Warzone now has more than 50 million players(Call of Duty: Warzone )
         

Just a month after launch, Activisions new battle royal entry Call of Duty: Warzone has topped 50 million players. “Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty,” the company said in a tweet.

The 50 million-milestone makes Warzone one of the fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming.

Earlier, within 24 hours of its launch, the game pulled in six million players, much more than the previous 2.5 million-player record held by Apex Legends. It then reached 15 million players within three days of its release and ten days to reach 30 million.

The number has been impacted due to work-from-home policies as people stay indoors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company has announced the arrival of a solo mode to its battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. It is available for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, Fortnite and Apex Legends has usual 100 per match. Apex Legends also introduced a limited time solo mode, but it is currently unavailable.

