Call of Duty: Warzone rakes in 15 million users; key things to know about new battle royale game

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 08:17 IST

Call of Duty: Warzone is a new battle royale game that pits up to 150 players against one another in two unique modes, across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

As of March 14, game-maker Activision has revealed that 15 million players are already on Call of Duty: Warzone.

Each match will see the players split into squads of three. Players will jump out of an airplane and land somewhere in the map Verdansk, armed only with a handgun.

Once on ground, they will have to begin searching for weapons and fend off others. The team which survives till the end wins the game.

Kill in pre-game lobby to level up weapons: Prior to the commencement of the battle royale, gamers are given a random weapon. One can kill other players which will help level up their weapon.

Warzone buy stations: They are available in the game through the on-screen radar and in-game Tac map, as a shopping cart icon. It allows players to buy armour plates and killstreaks. Unlike other games, killstreaks here are a bit of a misnomer, since one does not necessarily have to slay opponents to increase points but rather through plunders and purchases from buy stations.

The cash needed to make the purchase is scattered around the map, inside buildings and on other players.

ALSO READ: Battle royale on Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Activision’s Chris Plummer explains the difference

Warzone contracts: They are strewn around the map, offering players ways to earn more cash and advantages. There are three types of contracts in the game and accepting one will see their entire team having to complete it. The three contracts are:

• Bounty Contract: Appearing as target icons, they will reward players with cash and XP. On activating it, players will be directed to take out a member of another squad.

• Recon Contract: They identify missions will see players having to gather around a flare and upload data, with the smoke drawing in any squads that can see it. On success, players will be rewarded with cash, loot drop and location to next circle. They are represented by flag icons.

• Scavenger Contract: Represented through magnifying glass icons, triggering one will highlight one of three supply boxes. Finding one reveals the second and then the third. It is ideal if a team is looking for a loot within the game.

Warzone gulag: This offers a twist in the COD battle royale game, where a player is given a second chance after death if they are prepared to fight for it. In the game, after death the player will go back to the pre-battle royale lobby and will be able to fight a one-on-one match for a second drop into the game.

Vehicles are bad: Even though Warzone allows players to use vehicles to move around, they are loud often making them a prime target for snipers and rocket launchers.