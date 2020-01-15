Call of Duty was the most downloaded game of 2019: Sensor Tower report

tech

Sensor Tower has come up with a 2019 round-up report of app downloads. The report marks the fact that 2019 has been a fruitful year for app developers and companies. Through the year, app downloads worldwide grew by 9.1% to 114.9 billion with 30.6 billion apps being downloaded from the App Store and 84.3 billion from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram occupied four of the top five spots and TikTok jumped from fourth in 2018 to second in 2019 due to its popularity in markets like India, United States, and Brazil.

The Sensor Tower report focuses on Q4, October 1 to December 31 2019, over which Call of Duty emerged as the ‘most desired game’ with more than 180 million downloads. Sand Balls came is second on the games list with around 90 million downloads.

As far as Apple devices are concerned, half of the Call of Duty downloads were from the App Store with Mario Kart Tour coming in second with 25 million downloads, that’s less than a third of the downloads the FPS shooter garnered.

For Sensor Tower the biggest surprise was the launch of Disney+. Launched on November 12, Disney+ quickly rose to ninth place for Q4 2019 on the App Store. It was also the top downloaded app in the US during that period with 31 million downloads - more than double the total number of downloads of TikTok, which was in second.

The revenue from TikTok grew 540% yearly, but most of that comes from China, where the app also offers in-app purchases of whatever people are selling or influencing. To put this number into perspective, the revenue was $40 million by December 2019, putting ByteDance’s app on the seventh non-game spot by revenue for the last month of the year.