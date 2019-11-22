Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode rolling out in India tomorrow

tech

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:17 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile is set for a major update hitting users globally starting today. Call of Duty: Mobile will get a new Zombies-themed season and a new Battle Pass including gear and loot. Call of Duty: Mobile has now revealed the launch times for its new update.

In what would be the coolest way to announce an update Call of Duty: Mobile tweeted a world map with the launch time for each region. Then a wave of blood takes over the entire map slowly revealing the launch times for each region. In India, Call of Duty: Mobile latest update will be available at 10:30 am on November 23. The animation basically indicates zombies taking over Call of Duty: Mobile.

Activision hasn’t confirmed details on the latest zombie mode for Call of Duty: Mobile but a recent leak revealed details of the new update.

Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode

Call of Duty: Mobile will get a new zombie map called ‘Shi No Numa’. In survival mode, players start out with the basic gun and kill zombies to earn points with which they can get better weapons and perks. In raid mode players can get point sources on unlimited zombie attack waves. There’s also an Easter Egg in zombie mode. Players will also get a special reward on completing the zombie mode.

More features arriving with the new COD: Mobile update includes a new character, weapons and vehicles. Alex Mason who is the main character of COD: Black Ops will enter the game. COD: Mobile will introduce a new lightweight and compact CQB Modern weapons series which is equipped for close combat.