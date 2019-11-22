e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode rolling out in India tomorrow

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a major update with a new zombie mode, Battle Pass and more. Here’s when it will arrive in India.

tech Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode coming soon.
Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode coming soon.(Call of Duty: Mobile)
         

Call of Duty: Mobile is set for a major update hitting users globally starting today. Call of Duty: Mobile will get a new Zombies-themed season and a new Battle Pass including gear and loot. Call of Duty: Mobile has now revealed the launch times for its new update.

In what would be the coolest way to announce an update Call of Duty: Mobile tweeted a world map with the launch time for each region. Then a wave of blood takes over the entire map slowly revealing the launch times for each region. In India, Call of Duty: Mobile latest update will be available at 10:30 am on November 23. The animation basically indicates zombies taking over Call of Duty: Mobile.

 

Activision hasn’t confirmed details on the latest zombie mode for Call of Duty: Mobile but a recent leak revealed details of the new update.

Call of Duty: Mobile zombie mode

Call of Duty: Mobile will get a new zombie map called ‘Shi No Numa’. In survival mode, players start out with the basic gun and kill zombies to earn points with which they can get better weapons and perks. In raid mode players can get point sources on unlimited zombie attack waves. There’s also an Easter Egg in zombie mode. Players will also get a special reward on completing the zombie mode.

More features arriving with the new COD: Mobile update includes a new character, weapons and vehicles. Alex Mason who is the main character of COD: Black Ops will enter the game. COD: Mobile will introduce a new lightweight and compact CQB Modern weapons series which is equipped for close combat.

tags
top news
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
D/N Test LIVE: Indian seamers wreak havoc, BAN 73/6 after 1st session
D/N Test LIVE: Indian seamers wreak havoc, BAN 73/6 after 1st session
Maharashtra’s 16-15-12 power-share pact to be sealed at crucial Mumbai meet
Maharashtra’s 16-15-12 power-share pact to be sealed at crucial Mumbai meet
Heads will be smashed, legs broken: Sena leader warns against poaching MLAs
Heads will be smashed, legs broken: Sena leader warns against poaching MLAs
Kishori Pednekar elected Mumbai’s new Mayor. She starts with three appeals
Kishori Pednekar elected Mumbai’s new Mayor. She starts with three appeals
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019SSC CGL 2019Uddhav ThackerayAIIMS PG Entrance ResultVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech