CamScanner is giving free premium subscription to students, teachers till June 30

In order to help students as well as teachers in these difficult times, document management solution provider CanScanner announced that it will provide free access of its premium subscription

Mar 25, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
In order to help students as well as teachers in these difficult times, document management solution provider CanScanner on Tuesday announced that it will provide free access of its premium subscription to educators and students till June 30.
In order to help students as well as teachers in these difficult times, document management solution provider CanScanner on Tuesday announced that it will provide free access of its premium subscription to educators and students till June 30.(CamScanner)
         

In order to help students as well as teachers in these difficult times, document management solution provider CanScanner on Tuesday announced that it will provide free access of its premium subscription to educators and students till June 30.

The students and teachers would be able to avail all the premium services of the app like HD scan file without watermark.

“With this offer, we would like to help our education users who are working to ensure both safety and learning continuity in their communities by facilitating tools for distance learning,” Miller, Marketing Director, CamScanner said In a statement.

With the function of digitizing lecture notes, the students will be able to edit each page of imported PDFs and make annotations.

With the premium subscription, the users will be benefitted with the features like OCR (Optical Character Recognition) translation into 60 plus languages, file arrangement, Electronic signature, Excel Recognition, Taking a photo of a paper form and convert the photo to Excel version, Book Scan and more.

CamScanner have over 1 million users in the Indian Market and is widely used in Education Industry in India.

