Can’t see the Google 3D animals on your smartphone? Here’s how you fix it

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:42 IST

We had told you a few days ago about how you could see Google’s 3D animals in your room. Introduced last year at Google I/O, the search giant added a whole listo animals and planets to the repertoire for everyone to see.

However, some people have been facing issues with this.

While all phones support the ‘View in 3D’ option, many phones have been creating problems when people tried to use the ‘View in your space’ option to get the 3D image of the animal or planet in their rooms.

This is happening because all phones support the ‘View in 3D’ option, but not all phones have Google’s ARCore support which is needed to get these animals into your space.

The latest Android and iOS phones would not be facing this issue. But if you are, you need to check if your smartphone supports Google ARCore. And that you have to do by checking to see whether the Google Play Services for AR app is installed on your device or not.

If it is not, you need to go over to the Play Store listing to make sure the AR app is updated to the latest version - 1.16 for now.

Here are some of the phones that support the ARCore, so take a look.

iPhones

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE

Android devices

Asus ROG Phone, ROG Phone II, Zenfone 6, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor View 10 Lite, Honor V20, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, LG G6, G7 Fit, G7 One, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G8S ThinQ, G8X ThinQ, Moto G5 series, Moto G6 series, Moto G7 series, Moto G8 series, Motorola One series, Moto X series phones, OnePlus 3T to 7T Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, K3, K5, R17 Pro, Realme 5, 5 Pro, Realme X, XT, X2, X2 Pro, Oppo Reno phones, Samsung Galaxy A8, A30, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A80, A90, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 and S10 series, Galaxy Note 9, Note 10 series, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 7 series among others.

If your phone is on the list and yet you cannot see Google’s 3D objects, then there is possibly a glitch in your device. Try rebooting the phone or trying restarting it.