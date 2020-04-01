Candy Crush is giving you free, unlimited lives this week 

tech

If you are not a hardcore gamer and are more addicted to the likes of Candy Crush, we have good news for you. Candy Crush developer King is adding free, unlimited lives to Candy Crush Saga and all its other games this week.

They are removing the timers that make players wait for lives or pay up to buy more while trying to cross levels. Usually, you get only five lives every 24-hours. To play a level you use one life, if you cross it successfully, that life is unused. If you fail and want to try again, you will have to use another life. If you run out of lives you either have to wait or you watch a video, or you pay.

This unlimited, free lives option lasts only till April 5 and is a part of the World Health Organization’s #PlayApartTogether partnership to promote safety and social distancing through the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven games from the King’s repertoire are being given free lives for this week and they include Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Pet Rescue Saga.

You might have played only a couple of these games but now could be a good time to check out the others. It’s very addictive, mind you, but given we are all holed up at home - we might as well.