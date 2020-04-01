e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Candy Crush is giving you free, unlimited lives this week 

Candy Crush is giving you free, unlimited lives this week 

Candy Crush developer King is adding free, unlimited lives to Candy Crush Saga and all its other games this week.

tech Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candy Crush developer King is adding free, unlimited lives to Candy Crush Saga and all its other games this week.
Candy Crush developer King is adding free, unlimited lives to Candy Crush Saga and all its other games this week.(Pixabay)
         

If you are not a hardcore gamer and are more addicted to the likes of Candy Crush, we have good news for you. Candy Crush developer King is adding free, unlimited lives to Candy Crush Saga and all its other games this week.

They are removing the timers that make players wait for lives or pay up to buy more while trying to cross levels. Usually, you get only five lives every 24-hours. To play a level you use one life, if you cross it successfully, that life is unused. If you fail and want to try again, you will have to use another life. If you run out of lives you either have to wait or you watch a video, or you pay.

This unlimited, free lives option lasts only till April 5 and is a part of the World Health Organization’s #PlayApartTogether partnership to promote safety and social distancing through the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven games from the King’s repertoire are being given free lives for this week and they include Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Pet Rescue Saga.

You might have played only a couple of these games but now could be a good time to check out the others. It’s very addictive, mind you, but given we are all holed up at home - we might as well.

top news
Covid-19:Most challenging crisis since World War II, says UN chief on virus
Covid-19:Most challenging crisis since World War II, says UN chief on virus
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
Covid-19: Scramble to find attendees after Ajit Doval clears Nizamuddin Markaz
Covid-19: Scramble to find attendees after Ajit Doval clears Nizamuddin Markaz
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech