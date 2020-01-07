e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Tech / Canon EOS-1D X Mark III launched in India: Price, specifications

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III launched in India: Price, specifications

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III features a newly developed 20.1-megapixel Full Frame CMOS sensor.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Canon EOS series updated in India.
Canon EOS series updated in India.(Canon)
         

Japanese photo equipment maker Canon’s Indian arm on Tuesday launched a product from its parent company’s flagship EOS range - the EOS-1D X Mark III - at Rs 5,75,995.

“The new product is poised to take the EOS legacy forward and further enable us in promoting the photography culture in India. We are confident that our latest offering will cater to the growing list of professional photographers in India and open up newer possibilities in the imaging space,” Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said in a statement.

“With India as one of our top performing markets globally, we foresee that innovations like EOS-1D X Mark III will contribute significantly to our 2020 growth story,” he added.

According to the company, the next generation EOS - EOS-1D X Mark III - brings together the best of technology to deliver stunning image quality and performance for professionals across all photography and videography genres.

It features a newly developed 20.1-megapixel Full Frame CMOS sensor. This sensor features a new 16-point lowpass filter (as opposed to a traditional 4-point lowpass sensor), offering much improved sense of resolution and sharpness.

This new sensor is based on the latest fabrication process, which allows the EOS-1D X Mark III to feature even better low light performance and a standard ISO range of ISO 100 102,400. It comes with face + eye + head detection features which offer an unmatched subject tracking during live view still and video shooting, making it the fastest and best AF System DSLR full frame camera available in the market.

The EOS-1D X Mark III features the latest iteration of Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF. This technology enables smooth continuous autofocus and subject tracking during live view still shooting and video recording. It also comes with a high resolution (2.1-million dots) touchscreen. It offers dual CF Express memory card slots. CF Express is the successor to CF 2.0 and XQD 2.0 and offers even higher bandwidth up to 2GB per second.

tags
top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
2nd T20I LIVE: India elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Indore
2nd T20I LIVE: India elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Indore
‘Hope who misbehave with women will learn’: Kejriwal on black warrant
‘Hope who misbehave with women will learn’: Kejriwal on black warrant
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
32 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
32 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech