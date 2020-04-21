Canon EOS C300 Mark III unveiled, set to go on sale in India in July

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:32 IST

Japanese major Canon on Tuesday introduced its new digital cinema camera EOS C300 Mark III in India. The camera is expected to go on sale in July and the company is yet to disclose its price.

The camera comes with a high-dynamic range by adopting a newly-developed Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor. In addition to this, it also supports 4K/120p high frame rate recording, the company said in a statement.

The new model is the successor to the EOS C300 Mark II which was released in September 2015, primarily targeting serious video production professionals across mainstream cinema, OTT platforms, broadcasting and TV station studios as well as documentary filmmakers.

ALSO READ: Canon may launch a camera that has a cooling fan

The C300 Mark III utilises a modular design like the EOS C500 Mark II, allowing users to customise the camera to their shooting environment, thus catering to a large variety of production scenarios.

It features a 4K Super 35mm CMOS Dual Gain Output sensor (DGO sensor), courtesy of which it is able to shoot 4K/60p footage with extremely high dynamic range and low noise in DGO Mode.

ALSO READ: Canon EOS-1D X Mark III launched in India: Price, specifications

The camera is equipped with the DIGIC DV 7 video processing platform, allowing it to support 4K/120p high frame rate recording. Dual Pixel CMOS AF also allows for high precision focusing accuracy which is critical during 4K recordings.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) and the CN10x25 IAS S/P1 (PL mount) CINE-SERVO lenses as new EF cinema lenses. The lenses will go on sale in July.