Canon EOS M50 review: Value-for-money mirrorless camera

Mirrorless cameras have begun to rival DSLRs -- considered a favourite of professional photographers -- over the years. Some mirrorless cameras easily outmatch DSLRs in terms of quality and ease-of-use. For some photography enthusiasts, especially beginners, mirrorless cameras can be a good option.

Canon, which offers a wide-range of cameras (including mirrorless cameras and DSLRs), launched the EOS M50 earlier this year. Available at Rs 61,995, the Canon EOS M50 is a premium camera with features like 4K video support and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth.

Canon EOS M50: Specifications

The mirrorless camera comes with a 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. It has a 3-inch vari-angle touch LCD panel with 1,040,000 dots. The camera is powered by a DIGIC 8-image processor and supports ISO speeds between 100-25,600 (expandable to 51,200). For burst mode, it supports approximately 10 fps (one-shot AF) and 7.4 fps (Servo AF). It has a 143-point AF. The camera measures 116.3 x 88.1 x 58.7 mm and weighs up to 390 grams.

Canon EOS M50: Design, photo quality, and more

The Canon EOS M50 looks quite similar to other mirrorless cameras from Canon, but that’s not a negative. It’s compact, light and easy to use, almost as handy as a point-and-shoot camera. The camera uses a polycarbonate body, giving it a slightly plasticky feel. What you will love about the new Canon mirrorless camera is the responsive touchscreen, making it easier to manually focus on an item. If you’re familiar with a DSLR camera or have used a professional camera, you’ll find the interface pretty simple. Even if you aren’t, it really isn’t very complicated.

The Canon EOS M50 doesn’t disappoint in terms of photo quality. It delivers pretty good results in bright daylight conditions, and you can always change the settings to personalise the results. Images are rich in detail with near-accurate colour levels. The autofocus is quite zippy as well. The low-light photography isn’t as impressive as what one would expect, but it does a pretty decent job given the price point and competing cameras. The battery life is pretty decent, if not extraordinary.

This mirrorless camera is worth considering if you’re looking for a lightweight device that can match a professional DSLR’s quality. Here are some shots taken by the Canon EOS M50.