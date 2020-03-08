e-paper
Canon may launch a camera that has a cooling fan

Canon may launch a camera that has a cooling fan

The patent shows the cooling fan fit inside a camera that looks similar to the existing models – EOS M100 and M200.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Canon EOS M200
Canon EOS M200(Canon)
         

DSLRs and compact mirrorless cameras are no doubt getting more powerful every year. With every new tech these can process heavier images, become more feature-rich and require a good amount of power to show that perfect shot. But given the shrinking size, companies are not doing much to keep it from heating up. So now, Canon is being rumoured to take a major step in the world of camera technology – adding a cooling fan to its cameras. This has been revealed a new-found patent.

If you have been following the camera industry closely, you must be aware that there have been several patents already that shows Canon using a fan inside a camera for the Speedlites, viewfinders and the lens. However, that is said to be for removing the dust. But this one seems to have a different purpose.

As reported by Canon News website, the patent shows the cooling fan fit inside a camera that looks similar to the existing models – EOS M100 and M200. The fan is seen placed between the tilting LCD screen and the back side of the camera. It has also been mentioned that the fan might be removable. But that depends on the camera’s temperature and the noise that is picked up by the device’s microphone.

But Canon is not the only camera maker that is said to be working on adding cooling fans in cameras. Sony is also reportedly trying something similar. The company’s rumoured a7S III might have a ventilation system to disperse heat. The camera is said to shoot 4K resolution videos at 120fps, which needless to say, will require a lot of processing power and as a result will heat up the camera.

