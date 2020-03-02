e-paper
Home / Tech / Celebrities can help express your feelings through GIFs, here’s how

Celebrities can help express your feelings through GIFs, here’s how

If you want to react to a friend’s achievement or laud her, you can search with rapper Drake clapping.

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Emoting with Pop Culture
Emoting with Pop Culture(Google)
         

Sending GIFs to your contacts is one of the coolest things that can be done through a smartphone. GIFs are way more expressive than words. Google has now introduced tools which has celebrities in GIFs.

Type the name of a celebrity or a fictional character on the search box and you would get to see the reactions or emotions they are associated with.

How interesting it would be to ask a friend who is he/she doing in Matt LeBlanc or Joey’s signature style from the hit sitcom Friends.

Are you yet to try the new GIFs? Here are the steps you need to follow

-- Search for a celebrity or fictional character by typing their name in the drop-down box

-- It will show the character or celebrity and their reactions

For example: If you are searching for a GIF of Michael Scott from The Office, you would notice on the top are the GIFs associated with happiness and joy.

 

What is all the more exciting is that there is another tool which enables you to search through various emotions to find the popular celebrity or fictional character.

Say you search a GIF with a word ‘Shrug’, it will probably show you Kayne West, or Elmo, or even Oprah Winfrey.

If you want to react to a friend’s achievement or laud her, you can search with rapper Drake clapping.

According to a report by Geek.com, the top three shruggers are Kanye West with 29.2 per cent, Elmo with 19.4 per cent, and Oprah Winfrey (14.5 per cent).

ALSO READ: How to make custom GIFs from any video

 

When searching for eye rolls, none other than Judge Judy from the courtroom programme leads with 19.8 per cent. Next is NBA player James Harden.

Ryan Gosling and Cardi B are leading the searches for giggles while Britney Spears and Kris Jenner rank last.

The new tools by Google are based on the data collated by Google’s GIF and sticker search engine – Tenor. Google had acquired Tenor in 2018.

The tools have been generated by the Google Trends team by pulling information on what type of emotions, feelings and reactions users were searching for in Tenor and examining which pop culture icons were selected.

