Indian company shows off pop-up selfie camera phone at MWC Barcelona

Centric, an Indian company, launched its first pop-up selfie camera phone and four other smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Called Centric S1, the smartphone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

Centric S1 comes with 6.39-inch display with a 92% screen-to-body size ratio and display brightness up to 700 nits. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. On the back it has 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras.

Other key features of Centric S1 include 3,800mAh battery, Express Charge 3.0, and Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is will be available at a starting price of $310 (Rs 22,000 approximately).

Centric also launched L4, A2, G5 and G3 phones which will be available at a starting price of $90 (Rs 6,400 approximately).

Centric A2 features 5.86-inch HD 19:9 notch display, 13MP+5MP dual rear camera, with an 8MP front camera, Helio P22 Octa-Core Processor, 3400mAh battery, Fingerprint Sensor, Android Pie, 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Centric L4 comes with 5.45-inch HD display, 13MP AF OptiVu rear camera with dual LED flash and 8MP front camera, MTK 6739 1.5GHz Quad-Core Processor, 2950mAh battery, Android 8.1, Fingerprint Sensor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

Centric G3 has 6.23-inch FHD 20:9 notch display, 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, AF Camera with an 8MP front camera, Helio P60 Octa-Core Processor, 3800mAh battery, Fingerprint Sensor, 7.7mm Width, Android Pie, and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Centric G5 sports 6.21-inch HD 19:9 teardrop notch display, 13MP+2MP dual real camera, AF Camera with an 8MP front camera, Helio P22 Octa-Core Processor, 4050mAh battery, Fingerprint Sensor, along with Face ID technology, Android Pie, 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:33 IST