CES 2019: Dell’s new laptop can sense your presence and wake up itself

Ahead of Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Dell has launched Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop, billed as the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1.

The laptop has aluminum unibody chassis with 14.89mm height and weighs 1.36kg. The 14-inch display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 10-point touchscreen with 300 nits brightness.

Highlight of the new laptop is ExpressSign-in technology which comes with advanced proximity sensor. Coupled with Microsoft’s Windows Hello sign-in module, the setup makes it easier to unlock the device.

Dell claims its new laptop can detect a person’s presence in the vicinity (up to five feet) and wake up itself. Once the screen is awake, Windows Hello looks for user’s face to authenticate log-in.

Apart from unique sign-in feature, Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 comes with fingerprint sensor and CAT 16 Gigabit LTE connectivity.

Another highlight of the laptop is ultra low-power mode which allows fast charging and slower battery drain. The device comes with 52 watt-hour/ 78 watt-hour battery.

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is powered by 8th-gen Intel Core Whiskey Lake processor with up to 16GB of RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, Dell’s latest laptop supports Blutooth 5.0, 2 USB 3.1 ports, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, and SD 4.0 memory card reader.

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 notebook will be available in select markets starting March 2019 with a price starting at Rs 1,11,000 approximately.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 19:11 IST