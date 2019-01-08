CES 2019: Harley-Davidson ‘LiveWire’ e-motorcycle with Samsung battery launched

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle “LiveWire” equipped with Samsung SDI Co.’s battery pack, was unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the South Korean battery maker said on Tuesday.

Harley-Davidson and Samsung SDI have collaborated on the building of the electric motorcycle project for over four years to target tech-savvy, premium consumers, Yonhap news agency reported.

The electric motorcycle runs on a battery pack, comprising lithium-ion cells made by Samsung SDI.

LiveWire’s range is approximately 180 km, and it can do zero to 100 kph in just 3.5 seconds, Samsung SDI claimed.

Marc McAllister, vice president of Harley-Davidson, talks about the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. (REUTERS)

The American motorcycle manufacturer showed off the LiveWire during CES 2019 that runs through Friday and accept preorders during the event for shipping in the fall, it noted.

