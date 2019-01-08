CES 2019: HTC Vive Pro VR headset with eye-tracking tech launched

HTC is expanding its Virtual Reality portfolio with new smart VR gears featuring eye-tracking technology and support for third-party apps.

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, HTC launched a new version of its Vive Pro VR headset. The new model comes with unique eye-tracking technology allowing users to navigate within the VR apps by just looking. This essentially means one can choose an option or move from section of an app to another by just gazing, instead of using physical buttons. Called HTC Vive Pro Eye, the new VR headset will release in April this year.

Major League Baseball (MLB) launched an eye tracking on Vive Pro Eye at the CES 2019. “Eye tracking is integrated into the “MLB Home Run Derby VR” video game experience, allowing users full menu control without a traditional controller. Fans can experience the new Vive Pro Eye starting in 2019,” said the company in a release.

Vive Cosmos

HTC is also trying to compete with a growing market of affordable VR headsets, currently dominated by the likes of Facebook-owned Oculus. Aimed at mass users, Vive Cosmos is a new premium PC VR system.

The company claims the headset can deliver “real RGB” colours with minimal screen door effect. In terms of hardware, HTC Vive Cosmos comes with flip-up design, new crown design with better padding, and light weight.

HTC Vive Cosmos will hit the market later this year. The developer kits of Vive Cosmos will be available in early 2019.

Firefox browser, AWS

HTC announced a major partnership with Mozilla’s Firefox and AWS’s Amazon Sumerian to bring VR technology to web browsing. Firefox Reality, a VR version of the browser, will be the default VR browser on the headset.

To get more web content onboard, HTC said it is working with Amazon’s Web Services (AWS), whose Amazon Sumerian provides developers and companies toolsets to create and launch VR experiences.

“Through this collaboration, HTC Vive developers will be able to create highly immersive, VR-optimized websites, without requiring specialized programming experience. Using Sumerian, developers can quickly concept, test and publish VR-optimised websites that are immediately available to internal testers, authenticated users, or for public use,” said the company.

A Netflix-like platform is also coming soon to HTC’s VR headsets. The streaming service will be available via VivePort Infinity, a paid subscription service for VR applications.

