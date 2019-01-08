CES 2019: IBM Q System One brings commercial quantum computers closer to reality

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last year described quantum computers as the driver for the next wave of digital revolution. Theoretically much faster and more powerful, quantum computers have long been seen as the successor to modern computers and supercomputers. So far, most of these computers haven’t gone beyond research labs and sporadic demonstrations.

IBM is now looking to make quantum computers commercially available. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, IBM introduced Q System One, billed as the integrated quantum computing system for commercial use. The IT giant said it is planning to open its first IBM Q Quantum Computation Center for commercial clients in Poughkeepsie, New York later this year.

Highlight of the latest IBM Q System One quantum computer is the modular and compact design. This includes a 9-foot-tall and 9-foot-wide case of half-inch thick glass to create a sealed and airtight enclosure. The company says the glass door now opens effortlessly making it easier for owners to maintain and upgrade, with reduced downtime.

The integrated quantum computing system works very similar to the traditional computers. The quantum computer delivers high quality qubits due to a stable hardware design whereas cryogenic setup ensures cooling and better heat management.

Closer look at the design of IBM Q System One (IBM)

“Today’s quantum computers include thousands of parts that work together to harness qubits to perform quantum computations. Qubits themselves are incredibly powerful, yet delicate. They quickly lose their special quantum properties, typically within 100 microseconds (for state-of-the-art superconducting qubits), due in part to electromagnetic environment, vibrations, and temperature fluctuations,” said IBM while explaining the benefits of an integrated quantum computing system.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:22 IST